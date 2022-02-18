Gehraiyaan: Is Ekta Kapoor Not Impressed With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Dhairya Karwa's Work In The Film?

A while ago, producer Ekta Kapoor shared her honest review on Shakun Batra's latest release Gehraiyaan, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and said that earlier, she was sure that she will not like the film, but her opinion about it has changed after watching it.

However, it seems Gehraiyaan actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa failed to impress Ekta with their performances in the film, as she refrained from praising them in her post.

Ekta took to her Instagram page and wrote, "So I think this deserves a post ! I saw #gehraiyaan n post all d polarised views I was sure I won't like it! A nudge from my sensible frn rids n delved into it with scepticism!!! N then d movie happened !!! Wat an unimaginable journey I got the many bad choices @deepikapadukone makes as we all do !! The outwardly calm n d tumultuous inside beautifully conveyed by waves!"

She further wrote, "So my two bits is I went in to see a film about Infidelity n got a film about trauma baggage bad choices n outcomes! I loved it congrats @karanjohar #shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday we're fab ! The boys have some catching up compared to these girls #honestreview ! All in all delve into this movie like life more to experience less to judge."

Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday thanked Ekta for her review on Gehraiyaan, but Siddhant and Dhairya have not reacted to her feedback yet.

Netizens on the other hand, felt that Ekta should have praised the boys as well, and they didn't agree with her review.

A netizen wrote, "Ananya's acting was nothing compared to Siddhanth bruh."

Another netizen wrote, "Did u jst say dat Ananya was better than Siddhant? Srslyyyy?? Disagreed!"

"Are you kidding me? You're praising Ananya over Sid? Lmao what a joke," wrote one more netizen.

(Social media posts are unedited.)