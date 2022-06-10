Govinda Breaks His Silence On Allegations Of Him Being Unprofessional; 'I Am An Actor, Not A Reactor'

Govinda was one of the popular actors back in the 80s and 90s who delivered many successful films. Later, the actor took sabbatical from acting and ventured into politics for a brief period. Later when the Coolie No.1 actor made his comeback into films, the offers were very few. Most of the projects that he took up tanked at the box office.

Amid this, there were reports which claimed that the actor lost some projects owing to his unprofessional behaviour. It was speculated that his cameo from Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos was dropped owing to this reason. Some reports even claimed that his frequent collaborator, director David Dhawan had refused to work with him.

Govinda in his latest interview with Maniesh Paul has offered his side of the story. The actor recalled, "I didn't enter the film industry, the industry came to me. I was 21 and I'd signed 75 films. I remember the great Dilip sahab came to me and told me, 'Govind, drop 25 of them.' I told him that I'd already spent the signing amount, but he said that God will ensure that I earn the money back, but that I must return it now. And he was right, I was falling ill, I was in and out of hospitals working four-five shifts a day. I once didn't sleep for 16 days..."

On being asked to react to allegations of him being unprofessional, the actor said, "When you're successful, there are many who'll try to pull you down. When I was at the peak for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favour, nobody raised these issues. This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations. I was at the top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realised that people were turning against me, I couldn't do anything about it. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, vastu shastra... They don't pay attention to these puny people. It's too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too."

The actor further added that he has seen this happen to other 'mahaan' people too, and that this is God's way of reminding you of your situation. He concluded by saying, "I don't react to all this, I'm an actor, not a reactor."

Speaking about movies, Govinda was last seen in the 2018 film Rangeela Raja which was a box office dud.