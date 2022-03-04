Jalsa Teaser: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Starrer Promises To Be A Riveting Thriller Flick

The teaser of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer thriller film Jalsa is finally out now. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 18, 2022. The movie also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in pivotal roles.

Talking about the teaser, by the looks of it, a shocking accident sets the tone for the film. Vidya Balan plays a journalist while Shefali Shah plays a mother who is seemingly also battling her own demons. Vidya's character is also hinted to be facing some inner turmoil in her personal life.

The teaser also showcases some glimpses of the other characters from Jalsa. It will be interesting to see the camaraderie between the two power-packed performers, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah after looking at this riveting teaser. The movie has been directed by Suresh Triveni.

Sharing the teaser, Vidya Balan wrote, "Get ready to uncover a story within a story. #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin. Teaser out now." Take a look at the teaser.

The teaser takes the audience into the intense world of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale. Replete with some spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you intrigued for more. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

Director Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan for the critically acclaimed Tumhari Sulu, and the duo is now coming together for the second feature. It also marks the third collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Vidya Balan. Jalsa is also the next step in the long-standing association between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following a celebrated content slate that includes Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Ram Setu, and the hugely popular Amazon Original series Breathe.

"At Prime Video, when selecting stories, we look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership worldwide. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast," revealed Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video.