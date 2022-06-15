Karan Johar On Reports Calling His Birthday Bash COVID-19 Super-Spreader: I Feel Marginally Victimised

Karan Johar recently celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish party at Yash Raj Film Studio, Mumbai. The grand celebration saw the presence of some of the biggest celebrities from the film industry. However later, reports surfaced in media that Karan's birthday bash was a COVID-19 hotshot as it allegedly left around 50 guests infected with the virus.

These allegations floated on social media after unconfirmed reports stated that Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur tested COVID-19 positive after attending Karan's birthday party.

In his latest interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Karan Johar has reacted to reports calling his party a COVID-19 super-spreader. The director said that he feels marginally victimised as there were a lot of events happening that week but still, the blame for all the celebrities testing positive for the virus fell on him.

Karan said, "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don't know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?"

He further added, "I don't mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I'm like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It's not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I'm not saying it, I don't know."

Workwise, Karan Johar has already started working on his next directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He is also coming up with the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan.