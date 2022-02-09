Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Untitled Romantic Film To Go On Floors In March This Year?

It was earlier reported that apart from their upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will also be seen in a romantic film together. The film was titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha initially but the makers decided to change the same as it reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of some people. Even though the makers have not announced the new title of the movie, the latest development suggests that it might go on floors from March this year.

The movie will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. The makers have not announced Kiara Advani as the leading lady but there have been several reports that hint towards the same. A source close to the project has revealed to Mid-Day saying, "The film was originally scheduled to start in December, but the third wave put the brakes on the plans. Kartik is currently finishing his pending commitments, including brand endorsements and the final touches to Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. The leading lady too has been busy with brand shoots. The duo, who will soon kick off promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will juggle the shoot of the love story with the promotional activities."

Kiara Advani To Be Seen Alongside Kartik Aaryan In Sameer Vidwans' Next?

Earlier a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that it is a story that is set in the heartland of India and the makers were on the lookout for a fresh pairing. Thus, Sameer Vidwans along with the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala and the other stakeholders decided on Kiara Advani. The source added that the Shershaah actress is also excited to collaborate with Sajid for the first time and to reunite with Kartik again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha Director Sameer Vidwans On Kartik Aaryan: I Wanted Only Him For This Role

The source had furthermore revealed that both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be completing their present commitments before jumping on to this project. It further said that Kartik's name in the movie will be Satya while Kiara's name in the same will be Katha. The film is still on its prepping stage but the cast and crew are excited about its premise as the film is touted to be a quintessential love story.