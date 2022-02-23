Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 4th Anniversary Of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety With Cancer Survivors

Kartik Aaryan's life-changing film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marked its 4 years to its release today. To celebrate the special occasion, the actor danced to the famous song, 'Dil Chori, with cancer survivors today at a private event. He took to his social media today, to share the video of the same.

February is known to be National Cancer Prevention Month and to salute survivors and their fighting spirit, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

In the caption, he wrote, "Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls 💪🏽

#CancerSurvivors ❤️ #NidarrHamesha"

To mark the special day, the ardent fans of the actor flooded social media with heartwarming memories related to the film and the accolades it won.

Kartik's effortless comic timing, intensity in the emotional scenes as well as his smooth dance moves in SKTKS, had the actor portray a whole lot of talent leaving everyone super impressed. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan had also praised his performance on his hit chat show saying how the actor was brilliant in it.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India, Freddy and Shehzada along with his untitled next by Sajid Nadiadwala.