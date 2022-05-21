Kartik Aaryan On His Linkup Rumours With Sara Ali Khan During Love Aaj Kal: There Was Nothing Promotional

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating when they starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Later, there were reports about their alleged breakup doing rounds in the media. However, both the stars never publicly talked about their alleged relationship. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recently in a chat with Navbharat Times when Kartik was asked if his linkup rumours with Sara Ali Khan were a part of the promotional stint for the movie, the actor replied, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan grabbed a lot of eyeballs when they were cast together in Love Aaj Kal especially after the actress announced having a crush on the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star when she made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan.'

During the filming of Love Aaj Kal, reports about Kartik and Sara being romantically involved floated in the media. However, soon, the grapevine went abuzz with their breakup rumours.

Before the film's release when Sara was asked about her dating rumours with Kartik, she had said, "I am dating him in the film. That's all that matters. Please come and watch us 'dating' for 2.5 hours on Valentine's Day."

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial has turned out to be Kartik's biggest opening film in his career.