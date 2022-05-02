Kartik Aaryan Saves Kiara Advani From OOPS MOMENT; Fans Recall How Sushant Singh Rajput Had Done The Same

A few days ago, the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gathered in Mumbai for the trailer launch and at the event, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan arrived in their stylish avatars. During the trailer launch, Kartik helped his co-star Kiara who was struggling to fix her dress.

In one of the videos from the trailer launch, Kartik is seen getting up from his chair to hide Kiara from the media so that she can fix her dress. Kartik covers her and prevents from a wardrobe malfunction. This sweet gesture of Kartik reminded netizens of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who had done the same for Kriti Sanon at the trailer launch of Raabta.

Video Courtesy: Instant Bollywood

A netizen wrote, "Previously late Sushant bhai also done this for Kriti Sanon."

"How gentle and caring is Kartik for Kiara. Respect indeed," wrote another netizen.

"SSR yaad aa gaya yaar after watching this video. For Raabta promotions he protected Kriti Sanon from oops moment," wrote one more netizen.

While some praised Kartik for being a gentleman, others trolled Kiara for wearing an uncomfortable dress for the trailer launch event.

"Didn't Kiara know that press will be there infront of her??? Why tf she chose uncomfy dress for such important day? BTW, good job Kartikkk!" wrote a netizen.

One more netizen wrote, "What is the point off wearing these clothes if they will be so uncomfortable all the time!! It is not even looking nyc!!!"

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)