Kartik Aaryan: Stardom For Me Has Only Meant Love From My Fans

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee has been declared a superhit and is heading towards Rs 150-Crore mark. After a dull period at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to woo the audience back to the theatres. The film has definitely cemented Kartik's position in Bollywood.

In his recent interview with Filmfare, Kartik talked about what stardom means to him. The actor said, "Stardom for me, till date, has only meant love from my fans. So when the love grows, I only feel more and more motivated to push my boundaries further and work harder for them, as it is to them that I owe my success. Plus, stardom is a dynamic concept which always comes and goes, but it is my family that always helps me stay grounded and remember my roots, so my focus is always on my craft and on working towards being the best there."

Speaking about the success of his recent film, Kartik said that he is extremely grateful to the audience for giving Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a historical opening and called it a celebration for the Hindi Film industry as a whole.

On being told how the industry is hailing him for saving Bollywood amid the success of South movies, the actor said that he is flattered and humbled by the statement, adding that he has miles to go and lots more to do. Kartik added that he is currently enjoying this phase in his career, and the results it yields only encourages him to push the envelope more.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star further said that the day he starts overthinking and gets pulled down by the economics of the business or the pressure of expectation, he will no longer be able to concentrate on his job and deliver his best performance.

Workwise, Kartik's upcoming projects are Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India and an untitled film with Sameer Vidwans.