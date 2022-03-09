madhuri-dixit-reveals-real-reason-behind-keeping-her-sons-away-from-media-s-attention

On October 17, 1999, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tied the knot with Dr Sriram Nene in a traditional ceremony in Southern California. The couple has two sons- Arin and Ryan. While Arin was born in 2003, Ryan was born in 2005. Despite being Madhuri's sons, Arin and Ryan always stayed away from media's attention.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Bubble, when Madhuri was asked about the same, she said, "It was a big decision in life to come back because we thought about it a lot. My parents were getting old. They wanted to come back to India. They didn't want to live there and so it was a big decision for me. Also, I think it's great that I came here because my kids got to see how people live because where they are in the USA, there are in their own bubble."

She further said that her sons did not know what was happening outside. But once they came to India, they realised there's much bigger world out there and people live differently in different parts of the world.

"Even when the media scrutiny is concerned, it just unconsciously happened that we didn't want too much of media attention on the kids. We wanted them to grow at their own space, in their own time, do whatever they wanted to do. So, I am glad we did that," added the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress.

In the same interview, when Madhuri was asked if it's hard for her to live up to people's expectations, she said that expectations are always hard to bear because she does not know what expectations are going to be from her. But when she signs any film, she thinks a lot about her character.

She spoke about her latest release The Fame Game and said, "Like when I played Anamika Anand, I was just thinking of myself and how I would be if I was Anamika Anand. Not because there are lots of expectations from me. When I am on the set, I am immersed. I try to do my best and then whatever comes out of it, is what people see."