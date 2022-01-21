Makers Of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Have Withdrawn Theatrical Release Of Ala Vaikhunthapurramolo Hindi Version

The makers of the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada and producer Manish Shah who is the promoters of Goldmines has decided to withdraw the theatrical release of the Hindi version of Shehzada and Ala Vaikhunthapurramolo. The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster Telugu film was supposed to hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. However, now it seems that the fans who were waiting for the Hindi version of the movie to hit the theatres will be disappointed.

Allu Aravind who is the father of Allu Arjun and the producer of has reportedly reached Mumbai to try to stop the release of the Hindi version of the Telugu film reported an article in Etimes. A source revealed to the publication stating, "The Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Shehzada' (with Kriti Sanon opposite him) is the official Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which Allu Aravind is co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. Allu Aravind would ideally like 'Shehzada' to be the only Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'."

But Manish Giri Shah who has the rights to the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo told Etimes, "Yes, I am releasing the dubbed Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' on January 26." However, he chose not to respond to the publication when he was quipped on his meeting with Ally Aravind. The report stated that Manish also owns the satellite rights of Shehzada. The source furthermore told the publication, "Allu Aravind had arrived in Mumbai yesterday with his team and the meetings with Shah went on for two days. We shall soon know, January 26 is not far away."

Talking about the Telugu movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo hit the theatres in 2020 and became a blockbuster. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's total collection stands at a whopping Rs. 160 crore. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was one of the highest-grossing films in the year 2020. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde, Samuthirakani, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. It was reported that this decision was taken after the Hindi Allu Arjun's Pushpa became a blockbuster hit at the box office.