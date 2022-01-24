Malaika Arora On Trolls Slamming Her For Her Dressing Sense: I Know What Looks Good On Me

Malaika Arora is one of the leading ladies in the tinsel town who is known for her impeccable fashion dress. The pictures shared from her photoshoot on her social media ooze of classiness and grace. However, there are times when the actress also finds herself at the receiving end of the trolls for her dressing sense.

In her latest interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star slammed these naysayers who criticize her for her clothes and said, " A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline... I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline."

Malaika Arora Denies Being Objectified In Item Numbers; Says She Felt Liberated

Calling dressing a personal choice, Malaika said that one cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. "Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, 'Oh, why are you dressing a certain way," Malaika told the portal.

Malaika Arora Reveals If Early Marriage With Arbaaz Khan Affected Her Career

Speaking about how one should respect each other's choices, Malaika continued, "If I feel comfortable...and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn't. If tomorrow, I feel it's a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it's as simple as that."

With regards to films, Malaika was last seen in a special song in Radhika Madan-Sanya Malhotra's Pataakha.