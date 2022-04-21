Navya Naveli Nanda & Siddhant Chaturvedi Spark Dating Rumours With This Post

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have sparked dating rumours with their recent interaction on an Instagram post. The Bollywood actor shared a golden hour picture from his recent vacation and Navya left a subtle comment on the picturesque post.

In the post, Siddhant can be seen enjoying the hilltop moment with the sun shining in the background. He can be seen wearing a casual outfit with a brown shirt with grey pants. He captioned the post, "There's a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations" with hashtags "Siddy Chats," "My Notes" and more.

Take a look at the post,

Soon after many fans and friends took to the comments section to praise the picture. However among the comments was the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya who left a sun emoji as a reaction to the post. Fans also reacted to the dating rumours on the post. One comment to Navya's reaction read, "We know you two are dating." Another fan wrote, "caught red-handed."

This is not the first time two have interacted on social media. Navya is also holidaying at an undisclosed hill station and on her recent post, Siddhant left a comment. She recently shared a couple of pictures from the trip and wrote, "Photographed by," and added the smiley she dropped in Siddhant's post.

Siddhant's comment on Navya's post also featured only an emoji, a hatching chick. The two are yet to open up about the rumours as fans continue to speculate.

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan, alongside Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Navya who is staying away from the limelight is the founder of the nonprofit organisation Project Naveli, and co-founder of women's health company, Aaara Health.