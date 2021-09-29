Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Nanda Receives Praises From Business Mogul Indra Nooyi

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda has become a role model for many at a very young age. Instead of pursuing a film career, she has gone the philanthropic lane wherein she has become one of the founders of Aara Health that works towards providing health care facilities for women. Apart from that she also founded Project Naveli which words extensively towards gender equality. Now she has received words of praise from none other than the former Pepsi CEO and business mogul Indra Nooyi who has also mentored Navya previously.

In an interaction with Mojo Story, Indra Nooyi said about Navya Nanda stating, "Navya, I've got to tell you, when I agreed to mentor these four girls who were running Aara Health, their proposition was a terrific proposition. And it's a proposition that suited the Indian zeitgeist... I just loved what the four were doing; dedicated, hard-working."

Indra Nooyi further added that she had no idea that Navya Nanda was superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and had instead just seen her as a talented businesswoman. The business tycoon went on to say, "What I loved is after every meeting, writing action items, and following up, coming back to me about the progress they've made. I had no idea who Navya Naveli Nanda was when I was mentoring her. I just saw her as this extraordinary businessperson, but very young. And I'm thinking to myself, 'I wish I had maturity when I was her age. I didn't."

Earlier in May this year, Navya Nanda was featured by the UN Women, which is the United Nations entity for women empowerment and gender equality. Navya had taken to her social media handle to express her gratitude for the same. She had shared a picture of herself being featured along with some quotes and ideologies of hers when it comes to inequality towards women.

Navya Nanda had also shared a strong message with the same wherein she stated that while it is an honour for her to be featured by the UN Women because it means that her voice and efforts can be seen, the current pandemic situation also makes her sad as it has worst affected women disproportionately. Navya had stressed that this makes gender equality a distant reality and mentioned how the COVID-19 second wave has hit women the hardest. The young entrepreneur had added that one can help by using the resources her organization has to support women especially those who have lost their jobs, entrepreneurs who have been struggling to keep their SME's afloat and those who have lost loved ones, now have to support their families single-handedly.