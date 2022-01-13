Netizens Find Govinda's New Music Video Embarrassing To Watch; 'We Are Bored Of Cr*p Out There These Days'

On January 11, Govinda released his new music video, wherein he is seen dancing with Nisha Sharma. He shared the link of the song on his social media handle and wrote, "Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!"

Unfortunately, the latest music video of Govinda didn't go down well with his fans at all, and they were quick to remind the actor that he is made for bigger things and he should learn from actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor about how to reinvent himself.

Raveena Tandon On How Govinda Supported Her Through Personal Turmoil: He Just Held My Hand & Sat There

A user wrote, "After the age of 50 or 55 in some cases, the actors have to rediscover themselves. Govinda u must learn from Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan had a very tough time during this transition phase but he came out successfully. This fourth grade audience will hold u in praise but takes you nowhere."

Another user wrote, "Can't believe there are people who think this one is a good song and Govinda has danced well here."

"Govi Sir, please do films. We're bored of the cr*p out there these days. Not sure why producers not want to capitalize on a gem of an actor like you. They keep taking actors with limited skills. Please come back to the mainstream," wrote one more user.

Govinda Believes His Life Is A Result Of Decisions He Made; 'Nothing Could Tarnish My Name Or Image'

"It's embarrassing to watch you do all this. Partner was an amazing movie. After that you should have hung your cape and felt good about the amazing work you've done... not make a joke of yourself," commented another user while reacting to Govinda's video.

We wonder if Govinda will take up the suggestions of his fans.

(Social media posts are unedited.)