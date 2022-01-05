Raveena Tandon On How Govinda Supported Her Through Personal Turmoil: He Just Held My Hand & Sat There

Raveena Tandon and Govinda have starred together in many successful films in the 90s. Off screen too, the duo share a close bond. In a recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, the Mohra actress recalled how her Dulhe Raja actor had once supported her when she was undergoing some personal turmoil.

Raveena revealed that she and Govinda were in Switzerland for a shoot when she received some shocking news which jolted her. The actress went on to share how he comforted her by sitting next to her and holding her hand.

Raveena told the news portal, "I remember I was in Switzerland, shooting with Chi Chi (Govinda's nickname) for something and there was some turmoil going on in my life and I was just sitting with him and he came and said, 'Did you hear?' I said, 'What?' He broke some news to me. He said, 'I heard and I thought I should be the first person to come and tell you.' He just held my hand and sat there while I was in stunned silence. He just sat there and said, 'Himmat rakh, humlog hai na sab, saath mein hai na (Stay strong, we are all with you).'"

She further added, "We had no entertainment except to talk to each other about our lives, that's how we bonded and became like family. But nowadays, the minute it is 'start sound, camera, action and cut', everyone is on their phones, everyone is taking a picture for Instagram, everyone is taking a picture of their cake or their coffee, or they are in their vanity vans, watching a movie or playing a game. That's what it has become. Technology has taken over that human-to-human contact that we had."

Workwise, Raveena was last seen in the Netflix series Aranyak and is currently awaiting the release of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 which also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.