Ranveer Singh Grooving To ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ With Govinda Is A True Fanboy Moment; WATCH

Ranveer Singh Shakes A Leg With Govinda

For the uninitiated, Ranveer has spoken about his love for Govinda time and again. In fact, he had even introduced the actor as 'God'. So, as Ranveer and Govinda attended the prestigious event together, the Bajirao Mastani actor took an opportunity to shake a leg with Govinda on his popular track 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha' from Coolie No 1 and their infectious energy was unmissable. In the video, Govinda was seen wearing a black outfit with blue jacket while Ranveer was seen in a stylish white jacket.

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Special Demand

Interestingly, this iconic moment happened on Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's request. As Govinda was standing with Ranveer on the stage, she was seen requesting for their performance together. Needless to say, Ranveer and Govinda's performance did steal the show at the event.

Ranveer Singh Touched Govinda’s Feet

Interestingly, Ranveer was also seen touching Govinda's feet along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul as the Hero No 1 actor graced the stage for a performance. The trio were seen falling to Govinda's feet as a mark of utmost respect to him.

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Cirkus Release

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the movie is slated to release on Christmas this year. Besides, he will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will be releasing in April next year.