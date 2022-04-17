R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins Silver At Danish Open Swimming; Celebs Shower Him Wishes

Vedaant Madhavan, the son of popular actor R Madhavan and Sarita Birje is a well-known face in the swimming field. The young talent recently won the silver medal at the Danish open swimming championship. Sajan Prakash won the gold medal in the championship. R Madhavan took to his official pages and revealed the news with a special post, and congratulated both the winners.

"With all your blessings & Gods grace🙏🙏 @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA. We are so Proud 🙏🙏," wrote the proud father on his social media handles.

The popular celebs of Bollywood took to their respective social media handles and R Madhavan's post and showered the winners with wishes. Have a look...

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood congratulated Sajan Prakash and Vedaant Madhavan with a special Twitter post. "These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it's an amazing feeling as a parent, @ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations 👏🏻," wrote Akshay Kumar in his post.

Abhishek Bachchan

The Dasvi actor took to R Madhavan's post and commented: "Congratulations. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"