R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins Silver At Danish Open Swimming; Celebs Shower Him Wishes

Vedaant
Madhavan,
the
son
of
popular
actor
R
Madhavan
and
Sarita
Birje
is
a
well-known
face
in
the
swimming
field.
The
young
talent
recently
won
the
silver
medal
at
the
Danish
open
swimming
championship.
Sajan
Prakash
won
the
gold
medal
in
the
championship.
R
Madhavan
took
to
his
official
pages
and
revealed
the
news
with
a
special
post,
and
congratulated
both
the
winners.
"With
all
your
blessings
&
Gods
grace🙏🙏
@swim_sajan
and
@VedaantMadhavan
won
gold
and
silver
respectively
for
India,
at
The
Danish
open
in
Copenhagen.
Thank
you
sooo
much
Coach
Pradeep
sir,
SFI
and
ANSA.
We
are
so
Proud
🙏🙏," wrote
the
proud
father
on
his
social
media
handles.
The
popular
celebs
of
Bollywood
took
to
their
respective
social
media
handles
and
R
Madhavan's
post
and
showered
the
winners
with
wishes.
Have
a
look...
Akshay
Kumar
The
Khiladi
of
Bollywood
congratulated
Sajan
Prakash
and
Vedaant
Madhavan
with
a
special
Twitter
post.
"These
young
boys
Sajan
and
Vedaant
have
made
us
all
proud.
Am
sure
it's
an
amazing
feeling
as
a
parent,
@ActorMadhavan.
Heartiest
Congratulations
👏🏻," wrote
Akshay
Kumar
in
his
post.
Abhishek
Bachchan
The
Dasvi
actor
took
to
R
Madhavan's
post
and
commented:
"Congratulations.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"