ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Stays Steady At BO During Week 2, Ranveer Likely To Take 1 Year Paternity Break

Updates:The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan,
which
saw
a
massive
dip
in
collections
on
the
second
Monday,
is
going
steady
at
the
box
office
during
the
second
week.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Ranveer
Singh
and
Deepika
Padukone
are
expecting
their
first
child
together
this
year,
the
Simmba
actor
is
planning
to
take
a
year
long
paternity
break
to
be
with
his
family.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 8:31 [IST]