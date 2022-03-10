Ranveer Singh Spills The Beans On Deepika Padukone's Glamorous Song In Pathaan; 'Aag Lag Jayegi Screen Pe'

Siddharth Anand's upcoming espionage thriller Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has caught everyone's attention way before the makers officially announced the film a few weeks ago. And now, Ranveer Singh has given us one more reason to get super excited for this action spectacle.

The actor recently shared that his actress-wife Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for a glamorous song for Pathaan in Mallorca, Spain. He revealed that song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Ranveer added that he has already heard the song and it's amazing.

Ranveer said, "My wife (Deepika Padukone) is out of town. She is in Spain shooting for Pathaan, big actioner with Yash Raj with king Shah Rukh Khan and sexy sexy John Abraham. She was telling me, 'My God, baby you got to look at John's body.' I was like, 'Ya baby, I know it that he has got one hot bod on him.' So, she is in Mallorca shooting a glamorous song for Pathaan."

He added, "I have heard the song. It's amazing. It's like that feel you know..I mean Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. So, I think Vaibhavi Merchant is shooting it. So, Vaibhavi mam is with Deepika in Spain."

Walking down the memory lane, Ranveer recalled Vaibhavi choreographing his first song and said, "You know the funny part? I started my career with Vaibhavi mam. She took the first shot of my first song 'Tarkeebein' (Band Baajaa Baaraat). That was like ten years ago. If I am not mistaken, after having put enough number of years between the two of them, Vaibhavi and Deepika, I think this is the first time they are collaborating. Isn't it strange that their paths have never crossed?"

Further, Ranveer couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's look for Pathaan and added, "So, it's exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband. So, she gives me a sneak-peek of how she is looking. Oh my God, you guys got to wait for it man. She is just like scorching it, like super-fit, super-glamorous. Shaileen (Shaileen Naithani) is styling her and ya, I have seen the sneak-peek. It looks like 'aag lag jaayegi screen pe.'

The much anticipated film is slated to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. Besides this movie, Deepika Padukone also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and The Intern remake.