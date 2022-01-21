RRR Release Update: Makers Announce Two Dates; Film Might Clash With Bachchan Pandey This Holi

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR will now either hit the silver screens on March 18 or on April 28. The makers have given an update about the film’s release on social media. They took to Twitter on Friday and issued a statement that mentioned the two probably release dates of the movie.

The statement said, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022.” Check out the post below:

#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022

It must be noted that RRR was earlier set to release on January 7, however, the Omicron threat forced the makers to delay their plans. Interestingly, the new April 28 date has been decided despite it being blocked by two Bollywood biggies – The Ajay Devgn directed Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff in lead. On the other hand, the Holi weekend on 18 March will also see Akshay Kumar’s action film Bachchan Pandey release in theatres.

RRR is based on a fictional tale of two Telugu freedom fighters namely Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Raju. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Apart from them, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The music of the highly awaited pan India film has been composed by MM Keeravani.