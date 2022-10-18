Saif Ali Khan Shares Secret To His Successful Marriage With Kareena Kapoor; 'There's A Great Deal Of Space...'

One of Bollywood's power couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor completed 10 years of marital bliss on Sunday (October 16, 2022). In a new interview with a leading tabloid, Saif opened up on his equation with his actress-wife.

Calling her an "absolutely incredible" woman, Saif shared with ETimes that since he is not on social media, Bebo often jokes that he should be online to just see what others say about her.

On being asked what makes Kareena so incredible, the Vikram Vedha actor elaborated, "The way she balances out her life and priorities. And she is such a good friends with her friends. I've seen her caring so much about how an evening should be planned with her friends. She is correct in her behaviour."

Saif told the leading daily that he feels that he and Kareena are lucky to have grown together. "She has taught me a lot about time management and organizing family holidays; when to go to our ancestral town Pataudi, when to go to London, when to just stay home and make pizzas... It's been a great ten years," said Saif, adding that he feels very lucky and blessed.

In the same interview, Saif also revealed that the secret formula to a successful marriage is having a "great deal of space to do our own things."

Talking about his marriage with Kareena, he explained, "We give a lot of weightage to our individual interests. I've made her a book reader. She has made me more gregarious. Our jobs, creative as they are, keep us healthily occupied so that when we find time to be together, we cherish and celebrate our togetherness. That balance between being together and giving each other the space... it's a bit tricky. But it's all good when you have two like-minded people, like us. We give equal importance to doing films and making pizzas at home. I think it's a healthy balance of work, family friends and together-time."

The actor further said that leading a balanced life comes as naturally to him and Kareena.

The couple are parents to two kids, sons Taimur and Jeh whose lives are already out in the public because of their celebrity parents. Saif admitted that privacy does become a concern at times and that's why they travel far and wide to create some private space for the family.

Speaking about films, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Om Raut's magum opus Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.