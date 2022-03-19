Sanjay Dutt Deeply Saddened As Torbaaz Director Girish Malik's Son Dies After Falling Off Building

In an unfortunate turn of events, filmmaker Girish Malik's 17-year old son Mannan passed away after falling off from the fifth floor of Oberoi Springs in Mumbai.

A source told ETimes that this incident took place after Manan had just returned post playing Holi in the afternoon. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital but he didn't survive.

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra confirmed the news of Mannan's sudden demise to the tabloid and said that he and actor Sanjay Dutt are deeply saddened over the news.

ETimes quoted as saying, "I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who's deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."

Previously, Girish's partner in Torbaaz, Puneet Singh had told the same tabloid, "Mr Malik's son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak."

Girish Malik's last directorial venture was Torbaaz which starred Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri in leading roles.