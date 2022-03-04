Has Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Pitched A Show To Amazon Prime Video?

It was earlier reported that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan might be developing ideas for a web series or a feature film. The star kid who is known to have a flair for writing and directing as revealed by his father has been reportedly penning down the ideas for an ambitious project himself. Now the latest development suggests that Aryan may have pitched a show to the OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video which he wishes to direct himself.

A source close to Aryan Khan's family has revealed to India Today that the star kid is willing to become a writer and director. The source added that Aryan had earlier pitched a project to Amazon Prime Video which he also wishes to direct. However, the report mentioned that it is not clear whether his pitch got a green signal from the streaming platform or not.

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan To Make His Debut As A Writer?

Earlier a source close to Aryan Khan had revealed to Pinkvilla that out of all the ideas that are in the works by Aryan Khan, one is touted to be a web series for Amazon Prime Video while the other is supposed to be a feature film to be produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment. The source had gone on to say that while the plot of the feature film has been hidden, the web series reportedly revolves around a die-hard fan and has some thrilling elements. The source furthermore said that if everything goes well, then the web series might be given a green signal by the OTT platform this year itself.

The source said that the script is still in the development stage by Aryan Khan and only when it matches all the criteria for the OTT platform, will it be going ahead for the streaming. The source further hinted that Aryan is also working at some other exciting ideas in the writers room of Red Chillies. The source had added that the star kid is working with Bilal Siddiqui as his co-writer on these projects, and incidentally, Shah Rukh Khan has been vocal about his love for writing over the years and now his son is all set to explore that phase.