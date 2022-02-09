Shruti Haasan Slams Troll Who Ask Her If She Can Speak Hindi; 'As If South Is A Different Planet'

Shruti Haasan is one of the celebrities who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. Recently the actress lashed out at trolls who show prejudice against her because she's an actress from the south industry.

Upset about being asked if she can speak Hindi, Shruti posted a video in which she said, "List of things you probably shouldn't do around me. One is asking me, "Aap Hindi bol paying kya you're from the South na," as if it's a different planet. We're all making movies; we're all working hard, no time for prejudice in 2022."

Prabhas Wishes His Salaar Co-Star Shruti Haasan On Her Birthday, Calls The Diva His Entertaining Heroine!

Speaking about her acting career, Shruti appeared as a child artist in her father's directorial Hey Ram in 2000 before making her debut as a leading lady in Soham Shah's 2009 film Luck alongside Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty. She then went on to star in movies like Ramaiyya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome and Behen Hogi Teri.

Shruti is one of the popular actresses in the south film industry as well and has many successful movies to her credit which include 7aum Arivu, Yevudu, Srimanthudu, Vedalam, Krack amongst others.

Bestseller Trailer: Mithun Chakraborty Turns Cop For Shruti Haasan's Psychological Thriller

The actress is now waiting for the release of her upcoming web series Bestsellers in which she is sharing screen space with Mithun Chakraborty, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, Arjan Bajwa and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Helmed by Mukul Abhyankar, the dark psychological thriller popular novelist who is inspired by the life story of a fan for his next page-turner. But soon enough, things get murkier when the lines between fiction and real gets blurred and a trail of dead bodies follow.

Speaking about how she came aboard this project, Shruti had said, "When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn't sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn't put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it."

Filmwise, the actress will next be seen in Prabhas' pan India film Salaar.