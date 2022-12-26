Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Reacts To New Claims In Actor’s Death, Demands Security For Mortuary Personnel

'Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, rather he was murdered….’ Ever since Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant of Cooper Hospital, has made this claim, there has been a sensation everywhere. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also reacted to this.

After the actor’s death in 2020, Shweta fought a long-drawn battle for her brother, and just when there was little hope of justice, Roopkumar Shah's claim has come as a ray of hope for Sushant’s family.

'It Was Not Suicide’: Cooper Hospital Autospy Staff Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered

Amid the new shocking claims, Shweta has appealed on social media to provide security to the mortuary personnel. She even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kirti wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. 🙏#justiceforsushantsinghrajput”

Sushant’s death was termed as a suicide by the investigating team but the late actor’s family and fans are still claiming that there is something wrong with the investigation. They have been relentless in their demand for justice of the departed soul.

In another tweet, she went on to add, “We have to make sure the safety of Roop Kumar Shah is insured. CBI Make SSR Case Time Bound (sic).” This was followed by Sushant’s other sister Priyanka also demanding immediate action in this matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Welcomes SIT Probe In Disha Salian Case, Says His Son's Death Is Connected To It

She shared the screenshots of the breaking news and wrote, “Immediate Action needed. It shud b treated wid due imp.n urgency @CBI_CIO shud look into it ASAP without delay - if they intend to solve SSR case earnestly -if it’s not another political gimmick to lead on d public & ultimately do nothing.”