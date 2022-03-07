Taimur Ali Khan's Angry Behaviour Caught On Camera; Netizens Blame Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Who said that being a star kid is easy? As they say, every coin has two sides, being a star kid comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. While making an entry in the film industry comes pretty handy to star kids, the negative part is being under media scrutiny all the time. Something similar happened when paparazzi caught Taimur Ali Khan in his bad mood, and his annoyed behaviour left netizens blaming his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

In a video, Taimur is seen coming out of car and before entering his house, he spanks his dad Saif Ali Khan. While it is pretty normal for any kid to get annoyed and behave like that, netizens forgot that he is just like a regular kid and started trolling him for his misbehaviour.

A netizen, "This is what happens when these rich kids get too much pampered by their parents. Where are his manners?"

Another netizen wrote, "So bad... Koi papa ke sath aise behave karta ha very bad to be honest?."

One more netizen wrote, "Spoilt kid, parents can't handle there son... Taimur gets angry in many posts that have been put up!"

Seeing netizens slamming Taimur for behaving like what kids generally do, many netizens came out to slam the naysayers and schooled them to be sensitive towards the kid, as he is too young.

A netizen wrote, "All the children do that when angry, my niece does that too so plz don't judge him so harshly."

Another netizen wrote, "Sab bache aisa hi kartein any big deal leave them alone."

"Bacha hai woh chod do usko ....sabhi bachche karte hain ....that doesn't make him bad or anything....common sense," commented one more user on Taimur's video.

What's your take on Taimur's video? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)