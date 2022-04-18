Thar Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Promises To Be A Thrilling Ride

The much anticipated trailer of Raj Singh Chaudhary's directorial debut Thar has been dropped online today (April 18). Featuring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the first glimpse of the revenge noir thriller has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Set in the eighties, Thar traces Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor), an antique dealer's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan which has been rocked by a series of violent killings. The local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) is probing those cases. Things take a thrilling turn when Surekha crosses path with Siddharth. Fatima Sana Shaikh's character adds more to the mystery.

Harsh Varrdhan took to his Instagram page to share the trailer and wrote, "Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix."

Watch the trailer of this film inspired by the western noir genre.

Speaking about sharing screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan, Anil Kapoor shared, "I love working with young and new talent and with Thar bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers, it gives me a completely different perspective on films. Returning to Netflix after AK vs AK and the audiences across the globe it travelled to, I can't wait for Thar to premiere on the streaming service and for it to reach people across continents since it's a unique story that audiences anywhere will enjoy."

Thar is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 6.