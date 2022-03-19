Varun Dhawan And Atlee To Team Up For Theri Hindi Remake?

Varun Dhawan who was last seen in Coolie No. 1, has some interesting films in his kitty. One hears that the actor is teaming with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari for a project. While this yet-to-be-titled movie is yet to go on floors, the latest buzz in the tinsel town is that Varun is in talks with South filmmaker Atlee for a movie.

As per a report in a leading tabloid, this film could be a Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil blockbuster Theri which was helmed by Atlee. ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Varun has met Atlee and they will soon be working together on the Hindi remake of a South film. There's a good chance that the film may be Vijay and Samantha starrer Theri."

Around two years, there was a strong buzz about Varun Dhawan being approached for a remake of Atlee's film. However, not much was known then. Now with this latest update, we are sure, all fans of Varun would love to watch him don the uniform on screen.

Theri revolves around a local baker Joseph Kuruvilla (Thalapathy Vijay) whose dangerous past resurfaces when his young daughter's life is endangered by a local gang. The action-thriller featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, was a commercial success and one of the highest grossing Tamil movies in 2016.

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, the actor has Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya up next for release. On the other hand, Atlee is busy with his pan India film with Shah Rukh Khan which also stars Nayanthara.