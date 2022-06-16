Varun Dhawan: Most Hindi Films On Infidelity Have Chauvinistic Undertones In The Garb Of Comedy

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is helmed by Raj Mehta and also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli in prominent roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Varun opened up about Jug Jugg Jeeyo and its dealing with the subject 'infidelity'.

He told Midday, "Sometimes, we watch entertaining films, but sit back at the end and say, 'Yeh ending toh galat hai na.' JugJugg Jeeyo consciously avoids that. We have tried to be brave with the message we want the audience to take back. Most Hindi films on infidelity have chauvinistic undertones in the garb of comedy. They reinforce populist thinking. Here, we discussed the ending again and again."

He further added that divorce is a massive deal in our country, and despite that, the film's ending is the way it is, because he and the makers wanted to do right by the audience.

Varun further added that he wants to consciously to do movies that don't reinforce problematic thinking.

"Something changed within me when my niece [Niyara] was born. We care for her so much and want to protect her. I want everyone to treat her the way I do at home. Is the world we are creating with our work pushing for that? Small normalisations - for instance, a guy can do this and a girl cannot - like these have to be broken," asserted Dhawan.

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun also has Bawaal and Bhediya in the pipeline ready to be released soon.

Speaking about those projects, Varun said, "They are [mainstream] movies, but they come from directors like Amar Kaushik and Nitesh Tiwari. So, the desire to experiment remains."