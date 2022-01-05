Varun Dhawan Shares Funny Take On Growth In Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases, Says Everyone's Friends Are Infected

Varun Dhawan has shared a funny take on the currently COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, with the number of cases growing every day, the actor said, everyone now has a friend who has tested positive for Coronavirus. Varun's friend Arjun Kapoor and many other actors have recently contracted the virus.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "If you are from Mumbai and your friends are not Covid positive, then you don't have friends." Take a look at the post,

Recently, Varun shared good wished for his friend Arjun Kapoor for his recovery on his last Instagram post. Notably, Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus close to new years eve.

Some of the other actors who tested positive for COVID-19 recently include, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, John Abraham, his wife Priya Runchal, Alaya F and many more.

Coming back to Varun, he will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. However, with film releases being pushed back and theatres being shut down in Delhi, the film release may be pushed back. Varun recently also wrapped up shoot for the next upcoming release, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, however, the makers are yet to confirm the release date.

On the personal front, in 2021, Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal among few friends and family members for a lavish ceremony in Alibaug.