'Dacoits Asking How?' Internet Hails Actor Satish Shah's Response To Racist Comment At UK's Heathrow Airport

Veteran actor Satish Shah might be missing from the screen, but he is still remembered for his strong comedic performances and skilled dialogue delivery. The actor has received widespread attention on social media for his response to a racist comment directed at him at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom. According to Shah, he was preparing to board a flight when he overheard airport staff questioning how he and his family could afford to fly on first-class plane tickets.

In response, Shah says he calmly responded to the comment.Informing his fans about the racism experience, Satish revealed in his tweet, "I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate 'how can they afford 1st class?'" His tweet has received over 11,000 likes and comments. In response to the tweet, Heathrow Airport issued an apology and requested that Shah message them privately to discuss. "Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?" the airport said in the comment.

However, Shah's polite yet sassy reply is winning over the internet and is being admired by many people. Some even shared their own experiences with racism in the UK in the comments section of Shah's tweet. One person even called for Heathrow Airport to fire any racist employees, while many urged the UK government to take a serious action for the same.

TKSS: Archana Puran Singh & Satish Kaushik Exchange Flying Kisses; Latter Had THIS To Say About Parmeet Sethi

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

One user said, "We needed Ms Sarabhai to be there. She'd have given a savage reply. This was still okay, like typical Mr Sarabhai. Missing those series." Another comment read, "Next time please add one more line that whatever they are affording today is also because of Indian money, their ancestors looted."

A user's comment read: "You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport." Another user wrote, "@HeathrowAirport We are Indians, it's enough for them to explain everything. If the British had not ruled us for 200 years, then perhaps England would have been a colony of ours today."

Dabbling in both movies and television, Satish Shah has appeared in several popular shows and Bollywood films. He is well-known for his character Indravadhan Sarabhai in the comedy soap Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He has starred in some cult classic films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Main Hoon Na. His last movie appearance was in Humshakals.

'In Dono Ke Pass Ek Hi Kapda Hai Bus', Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Get Trolled For Their Airport Look