Kartik Aaryan Calls Himself ‘Fan-Made Superstar', Netizens Hail Him As ‘Humara Shehzada'. See VIDEO

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has climbed great heights of success and immense popularity during a time when Bollywood has been in its lowest phase in terms of box office performance. The actor has been consistently delivering back-to-back hits and is also showcasing his range as a performer through a diverse selection of movies. Kartik, who has proved himself as a versatile actor with his last few films, recently graced Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat and opened up about several things related to his work and life.

Aap Ki Adalat is a popular show that airs on the India TV channel and is hosted by veteran journalist Rajat Sharma. The concept of the show is courtroom-style questioning, where Kartik Aaryan answers some questions surrounding his rise as a star and other controversies.

When asked how he feels as someone who rose to stardom from being an ordinary man who would stand outside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's homes just to get a glimpse of the stars to a star himself who now has numerous fans flocking outside his Mumbai home just to see him.

"Mujhe bahut acha lagta, mujhe yesa feel hota hai ki maine kuch to sahi kiya hoga jo aap sabka pyaar milta hai," said Kartik. He then tells Rajat Sharma, "I know that when no one supported me, my fans did, and that's why I always say that I am a fan-made superstar or a fan made actor. I love that. I often think about why I get so much love, and I think it is because people believe that I am one of them."

Kartik then adds, "Mujhe lagta hai main inko represent karta hu, inke dreams ko represent karta hu, toh main hamesha khush rehta. Mian gadi aur chato pe chad jata hu, sabse hath milata hu. I can't express it but it makes me really happy."

Kartik Aaryan gained popularity with his long monologue in his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama and also starred in the film's hot sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The actor, who had to struggle, made a breakthrough with the film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, which became his first film to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Meanwhile, Kartik has achieved superstardom with his last year's release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as it earned Rs 200 crore at the box office, and his performances in other films like Dhamaka and Freddy have been highly appreciated.