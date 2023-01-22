Kartik Aaryan Calls Himself ‘Fan-Made Superstar', Netizens Hail Him As ‘Humara Shehzada'. See VIDEO

Bollywood
actor
Kartik
Aaryan
has
climbed
great
heights
of
success
and
immense
popularity
during
a
time
when
Bollywood
has
been
in
its
lowest
phase
in
terms
of
box
office
performance.
The
actor
has
been
consistently
delivering
back-to-back
hits
and
is
also
showcasing
his
range
as
a
performer
through
a
diverse
selection
of
movies.
Kartik,
who
has
proved
himself
as
a
versatile
actor
with
his
last
few
films,
recently
graced
Rajat
Sharma's
show
Aap
Ki
Adalat
and
opened
up
about
several
things
related
to
his
work
and
life.
Aap
Ki
Adalat
is
a
popular
show
that
airs
on
the
India
TV
channel
and
is
hosted
by
veteran
journalist
Rajat
Sharma.
The
concept
of
the
show
is
courtroom-style
questioning,
where
Kartik
Aaryan
answers
some
questions
surrounding
his
rise
as
a
star
and
other
controversies.
When
asked
how
he
feels
as
someone
who
rose
to
stardom
from
being
an
ordinary
man
who
would
stand
outside
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Salman
Khan's
homes
just
to
get
a
glimpse
of
the
stars
to
a
star
himself
who
now
has
numerous
fans
flocking
outside
his
Mumbai
home
just
to
see
him.
"Mujhe
bahut
acha
lagta,
mujhe
yesa
feel
hota
hai
ki
maine
kuch
to
sahi
kiya
hoga
jo
aap
sabka
pyaar
milta
hai,"
said
Kartik.
He
then
tells
Rajat
Sharma,
"I
know
that
when
no
one
supported
me,
my
fans
did,
and
that's
why
I
always
say
that
I
am
a
fan-made
superstar
or
a
fan
made
actor.
I
love
that.
I
often
think
about
why
I
get
so
much
love,
and
I
think
it
is
because
people
believe
that
I
am
one
of
them."
Kartik
then
adds,
"Mujhe
lagta
hai
main
inko
represent
karta
hu,
inke
dreams
ko
represent
karta
hu,
toh
main
hamesha
khush
rehta.
Mian
gadi
aur
chato
pe
chad
jata
hu,
sabse
hath
milata
hu.
I
can't
express
it
but
it
makes
me
really
happy."
Kartik
Aaryan
gained
popularity
with
his
long
monologue
in
his
debut
movie
Pyaar
Ka
Punchnama
and
also
starred
in
the
film's
hot
sequel,
Pyaar
Ka
Punchnama
2.
The
actor,
who
had
to
struggle,
made
a
breakthrough
with
the
film
Sonu
Ki
Titu
Ki
Sweety
in
2018,
which
became
his
first
film
to
enter
the
prestigious
Rs
100
crore
club.
Meanwhile,
Kartik
has
achieved
superstardom
with
his
last
year's
release,
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2,
as
it
earned
Rs
200
crore
at
the
box
office,
and
his
performances
in
other
films
like
Dhamaka
and
Freddy
have
been
highly
appreciated.
