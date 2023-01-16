Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Pic With ‘Birthday Boy’ Sidharth From Ranthambore Trip Amid Wedding Rumours

Sidharth
Malhotra
is
all
over
the
headlines
today.
After
all,
it's
his
birthday
today
and
the
Student
of
the
Year
actor
is
inundated
with
best
wishes
from
friends
and
family.
Amid
this,
all
eyes
have
been
on
his
rumoured
girlfriend
Kiara
Advani's
social
media
handle.
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
waiting
for
Kiara
to
wish
the
actor
on
his
special
day.
And
now
the
wait
is
over
as
Kiara
has
shared
the
sweetest
wish
for
her
main
man
on
his
birthday.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
handle,
Kiara
shared
an
unseen
pic
from
her
Ranthambore
trip
with
Sidharth.
In
the
pic,
the
Shershaah
couple
was
seen
enjoying
the
sunset
together
and
couldn't
take
their
eyes
off
each
other.
The
pic
spoke
volumes
about
their
chemistry.
In
the
caption,
Kiara
wrote,
"Whatcha
lookin
at
birthday
boy".
Soon,
Ananya
Panday
took
to
the
comment
section
and
wrote,
"I
think
I
took
this
picture
cuties!!!!".
On
the
other
hand,
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Alia
Bhatt,
Arjun
Kapoor,
Vicky
Kaushal,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
Parineeti
Chopra
etc
liked
the
pics.
Take
a
look
at
Kiara
Advani's
post
for
Sidharth
Malhotra:
To
note,
this
pic
came
amid
their
wedding
rumours
which
have
got
the
fans
excited.
It
is
reported
that
Kiara
and
Sidharth,
who
had
won
hearts
with
their
sizzling
chemistry
in
Shershaah,
will
be
tying
the
knot
in
February.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
However,
this
pic
has
certainly
got
the
wedding
bells
ringing
for
the
fans.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Sidharth
is
currently
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
Mission
Majnu
on
January
20.
Besides,
he
is
also
shooting
for
Rohit
Shetty's
Indian
Police
Force
and
will
also
be
seen
in
Sagar
Ambre's
Yodha.
On
the
other
hand,
Kiara
Advani,
who
was
last
seen
in
Govinda
Naam
Mera,
will
be
seen
in
RC15
with
Ram
Charan.
Besides,
she
is
also
collaborating
with
Kartik
Aaryan
once
again
after
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2.
They
are
now
working
on
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha.