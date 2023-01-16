Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Pic With ‘Birthday Boy’ Sidharth From Ranthambore Trip Amid Wedding Rumours

Sidharth Malhotra is all over the headlines today. After all, it's his birthday today and the Student of the Year actor is inundated with best wishes from friends and family. Amid this, all eyes have been on his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's social media handle. Needless to say, fans have been waiting for Kiara to wish the actor on his special day. And now the wait is over as Kiara has shared the sweetest wish for her main man on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared an unseen pic from her Ranthambore trip with Sidharth. In the pic, the Shershaah couple was seen enjoying the sunset together and couldn't take their eyes off each other. The pic spoke volumes about their chemistry. In the caption, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy". Soon, Ananya Panday took to the comment section and wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!". On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra etc liked the pics.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's post for Sidharth Malhotra:

To note, this pic came amid their wedding rumours which have got the fans excited. It is reported that Kiara and Sidharth, who had won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Shershaah, will be tying the knot in February. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. However, this pic has certainly got the wedding bells ringing for the fans.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu on January 20. Besides, he is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force and will also be seen in Sagar Ambre's Yodha. On the other hand, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, will be seen in RC15 with Ram Charan. Besides, she is also collaborating with Kartik Aaryan once again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They are now working on Satyaprem Ki Katha.