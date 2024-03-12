Exclusive! Adah Sharma On People Calling Bastar The Naxal Story A Propaganda, "Jinko Bolna Hai Bolne Do"

Last
year,
Adah
Sharma
was
seen
on
the
big
screens
in
The
Kerala
Story.
The
film
did
an
exceptional
business
at
the
box
office,
and
it
became
the
highest-grossing
female
centric
film.
However,
it
attracted
a
lot
of
controverses.
Now,
Adah
is
all
set
for
her
next
theatrical
release
titled
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story.
The
film's
trailer
and
song
have
grabbed
everyone's
attention,
but
a
few
people
on
social
media
are
calling
the
movie
a
propaganda.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Adah
and
when
asked
her
about
people
calling
Bastar
a
propaganda,
the
actress
said,
"When
Bastar
was
announced,
my
face
was
not
there
on
the
poster,
and
I
didn't
even
know
that
I
am
doing
the
film.
So,
the
poster
had
the
backdrop
of
a
jungle
and
it
was
written
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story.
The
comments
who
wanted
to
write
propaganda,
they
were
writing
it;
some
wrote
'one
more
fake
propaganda'.
Now,
from
just
a
poster
with
jungle
people
feel
that
it
is
propaganda,
toh
jinko
propaganda
bolna
hai
unko
bolne
do.
Maybe
they
feel
happy
about
it."
When
asked
if
she
was
hesitant
to
take
up
the
film
as
it
might
create
controversies,
the
actress
said,
"No,
not
for
this.
When
I
read
this
and
came
to
know
what
it
is
about,
definitely
not.
I
can
freely
roam
in
our
country
because
of
our
armed
forces
and
I
do
not
support
their
deaths
being
celebated;
I
don't
think
that's
cool.
So,
if
I
can
do
a
film
and
make
people
aware
of
it,
no
I
wasn't
hesitant.
Also,
Sunflower
came
in
the
middle
of
these
two
which
is
fictional
and
I
play
a
vampish
role
there
which
is
comedy,
and
that's
also
breaking
records."
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
who
had
also
helmed
The
Kerala
Story.
While
The
Kerala
Story
became
a
blockbuster
at
the
box
office,
let's
wait
and
watch
what
response
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
will
get
at
the
ticket
windows.
The
movie
is
slated
to
release
on
15th
March
2024.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:24 [IST]