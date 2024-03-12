Exclusive! Adah Sharma On People Calling Bastar The Naxal Story A Propaganda, "Jinko Bolna Hai Bolne Do"

Last year, Adah Sharma was seen on the big screens in The Kerala Story. The film did an exceptional business at the box office, and it became the highest-grossing female centric film. However, it attracted a lot of controverses. Now, Adah is all set for her next theatrical release titled Bastar The Naxal Story. The film's trailer and song have grabbed everyone's attention, but a few people on social media are calling the movie a propaganda.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Adah and when asked her about people calling Bastar a propaganda, the actress said, "When Bastar was announced, my face was not there on the poster, and I didn't even know that I am doing the film. So, the poster had the backdrop of a jungle and it was written Bastar The Naxal Story. The comments who wanted to write propaganda, they were writing it; some wrote 'one more fake propaganda'. Now, from just a poster with jungle people feel that it is propaganda, toh jinko propaganda bolna hai unko bolne do. Maybe they feel happy about it."

When asked if she was hesitant to take up the film as it might create controversies, the actress said, "No, not for this. When I read this and came to know what it is about, definitely not. I can freely roam in our country because of our armed forces and I do not support their deaths being celebated; I don't think that's cool. So, if I can do a film and make people aware of it, no I wasn't hesitant. Also, Sunflower came in the middle of these two which is fictional and I play a vampish role there which is comedy, and that's also breaking records."

Bastar The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen who had also helmed The Kerala Story. While The Kerala Story became a blockbuster at the box office, let's wait and watch what response Bastar The Naxal Story will get at the ticket windows. The movie is slated to release on 15th March 2024.