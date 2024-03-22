VIRAL VIDEO: Adah Sharma Dances With Her 90-year-old Nani, Celebrates 3 Releases In One Month

Adah
Sharma
is
currently
in
the
best
phase
of
her
life
professionally
and
for
all
the
right
reasons.
Her
release
the
Kerala
story
which
made
303
crores
at
the
box
office,
making
her
the
highest
female
lead
film
of
all
time
Adah's
professional
graph
for
the
month
of
March,
she's
truly
killing
it.
She
has
had
not
one,
not
two
but
three
magnificent
releases
this
month.
While
her
biggest
blockbuster
'The
Kerala
Story'
released
on
OTT
once
again,
she's
winning
hearts
shocking
portrayal
and
unique
character
in
Sunflower
2.
And
to
top
all
of
it,
she's
received
rave
reviews
for
her
stellar
work
in
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story.
All
of
Adah's
work
this
month
is
receiving
love
and
appreciation
from
the
critics
and
well,
in
the
true
sense
of
the
term,
she's
truly
unstoppable.
As
far
as
success
is
concerned,
after
the
concerned
person
itself,
the
most
happy
is
always
the
family
members
and
we
all
know
how
close
adah
is
to
her
Nani
(who
she
calls
Paati
)
Well,
that's
exactly
why
Adah's
grandmother
decided
to
get
her
dancing
shoes
on
with
Adah
to
celebrate
the
gigantic
success
of
her
granddaughter
and
we
are
truly
loving
every
bit
of
it.
She's
seen
rocking
the
dance
steps
in
a
sensational
gulabi
saree
and
well,
her
vibe
and
high-spirited
attitude
truly
proves
that
she's
the
coolest
grandmother
in
town.
Adah
is
seen
in
her
mischievous
best
with
a
bath
towel
on
her
head
hiding
behind
a
pillar
and
doing
dance
moves.
The
video
has
gone
viral
online.
Adah
Sharma
has
proved
her
versatility
with
The
Kerala
story,
Sunflower
2
and
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
and
well,
she
has
once
again
proven
that
she's
a
force
to
reckon
with
.
On
the
work
front,
Adah
Sharma
is
going
to
make
her
international
debut
soon.
Stay
tuned
to
this
space
for
more.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 16:55 [IST]