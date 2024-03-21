Laapataa Ladies Star Nitanshi Goel Got Her Skin Tanned For Her Role 'Phool' By Doing THIS

In
the
world
of
cinema,
actors
often
go
to
great
lengths
to
embody
their
characters
convincingly.
Nitanshi
Goel,
renowned
for
her
role
as
Phool
Kumari
in
the
film
"Laapataa
Ladies," exemplifies
this
dedication
through
her
recent
transformation
for
the
character.
In
a
remarkable
display
of
commitment
to
her
craft,
Goel
underwent
a
significant
change
by
tanning
her
naturally
fair
skin
to
match
the
rugged
texture
required
for
the
role.
Nitanshi
portrays
the
character
of
Phool
Kumari,
a
rural
woman
caught
in
the
twists
of
fate
during
an
accidental
swap
of
two
newlywed
brides.
While
Nitanshi's
portrayal
has
received
widespread
praise
for
its
raw
and
immaculate
delivery,
it
is
her
dedication
to
authenticity
that
truly
stands
out.
Despite
having
a
naturally
fair
complexion,
Nitanshi
made
a
remarkable
decision
to
undergo
a
significant
transformation
for
the
role
of
Phool
Kumari.
Understanding
the
importance
of
accurately
portraying
the
character's
rugged
persona,
she
spent
hours
outdoors
under
the
scorching
sun
continuously
for
three
months,
deliberately
tanning
her
skin
to
match
the
texture
required
for
the
role.
This
deliberate
effort
showcases
her
commitment
to
bringing
Phool
Kumari
to
life
in
the
most
authentic
manner
possible.
This
transformation
speaks
volumes
about
Nitanshi's
dedication
to
her
craft.
By
immersing
herself
so
deeply
into
the
character,
she
not
only
demonstrates
her
versatility
as
an
actress
but
also
her
willingness
to
go
to
great
lengths
to
ensure
the
integrity
of
her
performance.
Such
commitment
is
a
testament
to
her
passion
for
storytelling
and
her
relentless
pursuit
of
excellence
in
her
craft.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 13:03 [IST]