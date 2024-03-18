Mukesh Khanna Deletes His YouTube Video About Ranveer Singh Playing Shaktiman Onscreen; Here's What Happened

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic portrayal of the superhero Shaktimaan, recently posted on his social media about rumoured Shaktimaan project casting that is doing the rounds with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh.

The video was first uploaded on YouTube and then was posted on his Instagram. Both have now been taken down by Khanna. The video which has now been deleted had remarks about the potential Shaktiman movie.

The reports have long been making rounds on the casting for the reported superhero film however, no confirmation has come. Reacting to the reports, Khanna made a video and shared on his social media, which didn't make Singh's fan happy.

For the uninitiated, Mukesh stated, "Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? [From the last few months, rumours have it that Ranveer Singh would portray Shaktimaan. And everyone was angry about it. I remained silent. But when channels started announcing that Ranveer had been signed, I had to speak up. And, I have said that no matter how big a star he is, a person with such kind of image can never become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens next]"