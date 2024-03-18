Mukesh Khanna Deletes His YouTube Video About Ranveer Singh Playing Shaktiman Onscreen; Here's What Happened

Veteran
actor
Mukesh
Khanna,
best
known
for
his
iconic
portrayal
of
the
superhero
Shaktimaan,
recently
posted
on
his
social
media
about
rumoured
Shaktimaan
project
casting
that
is
doing
the
rounds
with
Bollywood
Superstar
Ranveer
Singh.
The
video
was
first
uploaded
on
YouTube
and
then
was
posted
on
his
Instagram.
Both
have
now
been
taken
down
by
Khanna.
The
video
which
has
now
been
deleted
had
remarks
about
the
potential
Shaktiman
movie.
The
reports
have
long
been
making
rounds
on
the
casting
for
the
reported
superhero
film
however,
no
confirmation
has
come.
Reacting
to
the
reports,
Khanna
made
a
video
and
shared
on
his
social
media,
which
didn't
make
Singh's
fan
happy.
For
the
uninitiated,
Mukesh
stated,
"Pura
social
media
mahinon
se
is
rumour
se
bhara
pada
tha
ki
Ranveer
karega
Shaktimaan.
Aur
har
koi
naaraz
tha
ise
lekar.
Main
chup
raha.
Lekin
jub
channels
ne
bhi
elaan
karna
shuru
kar
diya
ki
Ranveer
sign
ho
gaya
hai.
To
mujhe
muhn
kholana
pada.
Aur
maine
bol
diya
ki
aisi
image
wala
vyakti
kitna
bhi
bada
star
kyon
na
ho
Shaktimaan
nahin
ban
sakta.
I
have
put
my
foot
down.
Ab
Aaga
aage
dekhiye
hota
hai
kya
??
[From
the
last
few
months,
rumours
have
it
that
Ranveer
Singh
would
portray
Shaktimaan.
And
everyone
was
angry
about
it.
I
remained
silent.
But
when
channels
started
announcing
that
Ranveer
had
been
signed,
I
had
to
speak
up.
And,
I
have
said
that
no
matter
how
big
a
star
he
is,
a
person
with
such
kind
of
image
can
never
become
Shaktimaan.
I
have
put
my
foot
down.
Now
let's
see
what
happens
next]"
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 18:17 [IST]