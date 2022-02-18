Shaktimaan Movie: Mukesh Khanna Spills The Beans On The Super Hero In The Film

Recently it was announced that Sony Pictures is bringing back the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan on the big screen as a trilogy. The iconic TV show featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a geeky photographer at a newspaper.

As soon as the news broke out, fans couldn't stop expressing their excitement about the comeback of their favourite superhero in the big screen adaptation. While the makers revealed that the movie will star a top Indian hero as Shaktimaan, they are yet to announce his name.

Amid this, the original Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna who is also one of the producers of the film opened up on the big screen adaptation in a chat with ETimes.

Khanna revealed that they have been working on this movie for quite some time but were waiting for the right time to make the announcement. He further that more than being happy, he was "relieved" that he could keep his promise to the fans as he had hinted at the film before.

Spilling the beans on the Shaktimaan film, he said, "He is the biggest superhero in the world because the kind of powers he has, no other superhero has. Shaktimaan will remain the same, things around him will change. It will be made on a higher scale and keeping today's scenario in mind. Shaktimaan will retain its originality and the essence will not change even in the film."

Well, it would be interesting to watch which Indian star would step into Mukesh Khanna's shoes for this much anticipated flick.