      Mukesh Khanna’s Misogynistic Remark On Girls Row: DCW Seeks FIR Against The Shaktimaan Actor

      Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is currently facing severe backlash on social media, for his controversial comment about women in a video which went viral on the internet. For the unversed, the Shaktimaan actor said, "If a girl asks a boy to have s*x, she is not a girl, she is a sex worker. Because a decent girl belonging to civilised society would never say such things." The video was posted on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International.

      After facing criticism, Mukesh Khanna justified his statement by saying that it was not a comment about the general man-woman relationship. According to him, he wanted to make the "youth aware about sex racket." He also said in the video, "I also get messages from girls, where they say they want to chat with me and they ask for nude photos. We don't know whether it is actually a woman or a man. I also get messages; I do not reply to them. Some people who I know too have received messages from girls, who have their own channels."

      Mukesh Khanna also told PTI, "People have trolled me in the past also by watching only a small or certain part of the video. People should see this entire video first. My only purpose was to make the youth aware about the sex racket. I am not talking about the general relationship between a man and a woman. I respect woman."

      Let us tell you, Mukesh Khanna is getting trolled for his statement. On the other hand, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to Delhi Police's Cyber Cell seeking the registration of an FIR against the actor for his alleged "derogatory and misogynist comments against women."

      DCW Seeks FIR Against Mukesh Khanna

      Many netizens also trended 'Sorry Shaktimaan' on social media to bash the veteran actor. Talking about Mukesh Khanna, the actor has also acted in shows such as Mahabharat, Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Vishwamitra, Yug, Ehsaas, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and so on.
      Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
