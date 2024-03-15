Rajeev Khandelwal In Showtime To Ashmit Patel In State v/s Ahuja; Check Out Actors Who Played Actors On Screen

In
the
realm
of
acting,
distinguishing
reality
from
fiction
can
be
a
challenge,
especially
when
actors
portray
other
actors
on
screen.
This
intriguing
concept
adds
layers
of
complexity
and
depth
to
their
performances,
blurring
the
lines
between
truth
and
pretence.
Exploring
themes
of
identity
and
perception,
actors
often
immerse
themselves
in
the
art
of
acting
within
acting,
offering
viewers
a
captivating
puzzle
to
unravel.
Several
actors
have
played
the
role
of
actors
on
screen.
So
today,
let
us
delve
into
the
world
of
actors
who
masterfully
portrayed
actors
on
screen,
challenging
our
perceptions
and
leaving
us
enthralled
with
their
performances.
Rajeev
Khandelwal
-
Showtime
Rajeev
Khandelwal,
known
for
his
versatility
and
unique
roles,
effortlessly
embraced
the
character
of
Armaan
Singh
in
the
web
series
"Showtime," which
was
recently
released
on
Disney+Hotstar.
In
"Showtime,"
Khandelwal
plays
Armaan,
a
renowned
yet
arrogant
and
egotistical
superstar,
as
depicted
in
the
trailer.
The
series
explores
the
world
of
Bollywood,
touching
on
themes
of
nepotism
and
power
struggles.
Shedding
his
good-boy
image,
Khandelwal's
portrayal
has
captivated
fans
as
he
delves
into
the
complexities
of
a
superstar's
personal
and
professional
life.
"Showtime"
also
stars
Emraan
Hashmi,
Naseeruddin
Shah,
Mahima
Makwana,
and
Shriya
Saran.
Ashmit
Patel
-
State
v/s
Ahuja
Ashmit
Patel
roared
back
onto
screens
with
a
gripping
role
in
"State
v/s
Ahuja," a
riveting
series
on
Watcho
Exclusives.
Playing
Ansh
Ahuja,
a
Bollywood
megastar
accused
of
rape
by
his
maid,
Patel
delves
into
the
complexities
of
fame
and
justice.
The
series
unravels
a
web
of
crime
investigation
and
courtroom
drama,
packed
with
unexpected
twists.
As
the
evidence
mounts,
viewers
are
left
pondering
Ansh's
innocence
amidst
a
sinister
plot.
With
a
stellar
cast,
including
Ashmit
Patel,
"State
v/s
Ahuja"
guarantees
suspense,
intrigue,
and
a
captivating
storyline.
Dive
into
the
binge-worthy
suspense
exclusively
on
Watcho
Exclusives.
Madhuri
Dixit
-
The
Fame
Game
Madhuri
Dixit,
renowned
as
the
Dhak
Dhak
girl
of
Bollywood,
stepped
into
the
shoes
of
an
actor
onscreen
in
her
OTT
debut,
"The
Fame
Game."
Portraying
Anamika
Anand,
a
celebrated
Bollywood
actress,
Dixit's
character
faces
inner
turmoil
despite
her
outward
success.
When
her
relationship
with
her
co-star,
Manish
Khanna,
sours
unexpectedly,
Anamika
vanishes
without
a
trace.
As
her
loved
ones
scramble
to
find
her,
they
unearth
hidden
truths
along
the
way.
Dive
into
the
intrigue
of
"The
Fame
Game,"
streaming
on
Netflix.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
-
Billu
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
aka
The
King
Khan
of
Bollywood,
effortlessly
portrayed
an
actor
onscreen
in
the
film
"Billu."
He
played
the
role
of
Sahir
Khan,
a
Bollywood
superstar,
alongside
the
late
actor
Irrfan
Khan,
who
portrayed
Billu,
a
humble
barber.
Set
in
the
quaint
village
of
Budbuda,
Billu
conceals
his
bond
with
Sahir
to
protect
their
friendship.
Amidst
swirling
rumors,
Billu
remains
steadfast,
refusing
to
exploit
their
connection.
"Billu"
is
a
touching
story
that
celebrates
true
friendship
and
is
available
to
stream
on
Netflix.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
-
Om
Shanti
Om
Another
film
where
the
Badshaah
-
Shah
Rukh
Khan
plays
his
exact
personality
on
screen
was
in
"Om
Shanti
Om"
as
Om
Kapoor,
once
Omprakash
Makhija
and
debuting
in
the
film
was
Deepika
Padukone
as
Shantipriya.
The
story
starts
with
Om,
a
struggling
actor
in
1970s
Mumbai,
loves
Shantipriya,
but
discovers
her
secret
marriage
to
producer
Mukesh
Mehra.
Om
dies
trying
to
save
Shanti
from
the
fire
set
by
Mukesh.
The
film
does
not
end
there,
Reincarnated
as
Om
Kapoor,
he
sets
on
a
journey
to
bring
closure
to
his
story,
with
some
supernatural
help.
Go
ahead
and
binge
Om
Shanti
Om
on
Netflix
Kareena
Kapoor
-
Heroine
Kareena
Kapoor,
known
as
Bollywood's
Bebo,
mesmerised
audiences
as
Mahi
Arora
in
"Heroine,"
which
is
now
available
to
stream
on
Netflix.
Mahi,
a
once-famous
actress
battling
bipolar
disorder,
navigates
career
challenges
and
tumultuous
relationships.
Despite
her
efforts
to
revive
her
career
and
find
love,
Mahi
encounters
rejection
and
betrayal.
Kapoor
showcased
her
acting
prowess,
portraying
the
highs
and
lows
of
an
actor's
life
with
finesse.
From
the
peak
of
success
to
the
depths
of
despair,
Mahi
embarked
on
a
journey
to
rediscover
herself.
Watch
the
captivating
film
on
Apple
TV.
Farhan
Akhtar
-
Luck
By
Chance
In
"Luck
By
Chance,"
Farhan
Akhtar
steps
into
the
shoes
of
Vikram
Jaising,
a
hopeful
actor
from
Delhi,
in
his
second
acting
performance.
This
Bollywood
industry
mirror
reflects
Vikram's
roller
coaster
journey,
from
seeking
fame
to
facing
personal
turmoil.
With
the
help
of
friends
and
a
taste
of
love,
Vikram's
big
break
arrives,
but
it
comes
with
unexpected
truths
about
the
glamorous
life
he
craved.
Watch
as
Vikram
sprouts
his
wings
and
takes
flight,
only
to
discover
the
harsh
realities
of
his
dream
world.
Catch
"Luck
By
Chance"
on
Prime
Video
for
a
captivating
glimpse
into
the
Bollywood
hustle.