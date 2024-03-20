Shark Tank India 3: Kaabil Kids Impress Namita & Aman With Their Idea To Shape Future Chess Champions

Unlocking
a
myriad
of
benefits
for
young
minds,
from
critical
thinking
to
decision-making
prowess,
chess
stands
tall
as
the
ultimate
game
of
strategy.
Recognizing
its
potential,
Kaabil
Kids,
spearheaded
by
Sunil
Raina
and
Kitty
Mahapatra,
is
making
learning
chess
easily
accessible
and
affordable,
all
within
the
comforts
of
home,
with
its
online
chess
training
platform
for
ages
5
to
15.
Mentored
by
India's
11th
Chess
Grand
Master
and
a
Commonwealth
gold
medalist,
Mr.
Tejas
Bakre,
along
with
renowned
child
psychologist
Priyanka
Bakshi,
Kaabil
Kids
aims
to
revolutionize
the
future
of
chess
enthusiasts.
As
the
team
steps
onto
the
stage
of
Shark
Tank
India
3,
their
vision
is
clear:
to
propel
chess
into
the
top
5
sports
within
the
next
5
years.
Sunil
Raina
Founder
and
CEO
of
Kabil
Kids
said
" Kaabil
kids
got
immense
popularity
and
guidance
through
the
entire
Shark
Tank
journey.
Our
pitch
was
conceived
in
a
way
that
it
resonates
with
the
parents.
It
was
once
in
a
lifetime
moment
and
thanks
to
the
entire
Shark
Tank
India
team
to
build
a
great
platform
and
educate
India
about
entrepreneurship."
Kabil
Kids'
journey
began
in
2019
when
Sunil,
a
district-level
chess
player,
started
offering
chess
tuition,
later
joined
by
Kitty
as
a
co-founder
in
February
2020.
The
online
chess
training
platform
thrives
on
a
unique
pedagogical
approach,
aspiring
to
shape
future-ready
minds.
Kaabil
Kids'
curriculum
focuses
not
only
on
mastering
chess
but
also
on
nurturing
essential
life
skills
like
critical
thinking,
problem-solving,
collaboration,
communication,
and
decision-making.
With
a
dedicated
team
of
FIDE-certified
trainers,
children
are
not
just
poised
to
become
chess
experts
but
also
gain
confidence
to
excel
in
various
tournaments
at
state,
national,
and
international
levels.
With
a
mission
to
democratize
chess
education,
Kaabil
Kids
seeks
Rs
70
lakhs
for
a
2%
equity
stake
in
the
high-stakes
arena
of
Shark
Tank
India
3.
After
an
intense
negotiation,
they
secure
a
deal
of
Rs
50
lakhs
for
2.5%
equity,
coupled
with
a
debt
of
Rs
20
lakhs,
from
Sharks
Namita
Thapar
and
Aman
Gupta.
Catch
the
strategic
moves
of
Kaabil
Kids
unfold
on
Shark
Tank
India
3,
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV!
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 13:17 [IST]