Shark Tank India 3: Here's How Rocca Carved A Niche In $2.4 Billion Indian Chocolate Market

Did
you
know
that
India's
chocolate
market
is
estimated
to
be
worth
a
staggering
2.31
billion
USD?
As
this
market
continues
to
soar,
Roccá
is
on
a
mission
to
carve
out
its
niche,
emerging
as
a
formidable
contender.
Founded
in
2019
by
Sonal
Bahilani
and
Yash
Pande,
the
premium
new-age
chocolate
brand
was
born
out
of
a
desire
to
shake
up
India's
chocolate
scene.
Driven
by
a
craving
for
innovation,
it
strives
to
redefine
indulgence
for
Gen-Z
and
beyond.
Now,
brace
yourself
for
a
taste
sensation
unlike
any
other
as
Roccá
storms
onto
Shark
Tank
India
3.
The
journey
Sonal
and
Yash,
college
friends
turned
business
partners,
started
small,
but
their
dreams
were
big.
With
a
steadfast
commitment
to
quality
and
taste,
Roccá
offers
a
range
of
four
irresistible
flavours,
Almond,
Pistachio,
Berry,
and
Coffee,
each
meticulously
curated
to
tantalize
the
taste
buds.
The
brand's
USP
lies
in
the
inclusion
of
nuts,
positioning
its
chocolates
as
high-protein,
new-age
treats.
The
heart
of
Roccá
also
lies
in
its
commitment
to
health
and
well-being.
Banishing
the
usual
ingredients
like
maida
and
palm
oil,
its
chocolates
are
free
from
artificial
colours
or
preservatives.
But
its
success
story
is
more
than
just
about
chocolates;
it's
about
resilience
and
determination.
Despite
facing
numerous
challenges
-
from
financial
hurdles
to
personal
setbacks
-
Sonal
and
Yash
persevered,
handling
sales
and
marketing
independently,
overcoming
accidents,
machinery
failures,
and
even
family
health
crises.
Seeking
Rs
60
Lakhs
for
a
4%
equity
stake,
Sonal
and
Yash
lay
out
their
ambitious
plans
to
capture
a
slice
of
the
$2.4
Billion
Indian
chocolate
market
on
Shark
Tank
India
3.
The
pitchers'
vision
resonated
with
Shark
Ritesh
Agarwal,
leading
to
a
stellar
deal
of
Rs
30
Lakhs
for
2.5%
equity,
along
with
an
additional
Rs
30
Lakh
as
a
debt
with
an
interest
rate
of
9%
for
3
years.
Don't
miss
the
delectable
journey
of
Roccá
on
Shark
Tank
India
3,
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV!