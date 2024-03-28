Shark Tank India 3: Allter, Rash Free Diaper Brand, Leaves The Sharks & Strikes 1Cr Deal

Did
you
know
that
an
ordinary
diaper
contains
more
than
60
chemicals
and
toxins
that
can
lead
to
painful
rashes
in
babies?
Well,
worry
no
more
because
Allter,
India's
first
sustainable
and
certified
rash-free
diaper
brand,
is
here
to
address
this
pressing
concern.
Founded
by
Surbhi
and
Arnav
Gupta,
Allter
challenges
the
notion
that
parents
have
to
choose
between
what
is
good
for
their
baby
and
the
planet.
With
a
mission
to
provide
gentle
care
for
babies
without
compromising
on
eco-friendliness,
the
brand
has
invented
a
groundbreaking
solution.
Catch
Surbhi
Bafna
Gupta,
a
dedicated
entrepreneur
and
mother,
as
she
unveils
Allter's
vision
to
revolutionize
baby
care
with
eco-conscious
diapers
made
from
bamboo
on
Shark
Tank
India
3.
Sharing
the
experience
on
Shark
Tank
India
Surbhi
Bafna
Gupta,
Cofounder
&
CEO
said,
"Being
part
of
Shark
Tank
with
our
brand
Allter
has
been
a
roller
coaster
ride,
it
was
a
proud
moment
for
us
to
showcase
what
we
created
to
the
world.
Our
journey
from
growing
the
brand
from
0
to
1
has
been
intense
and
Shark
Tank
came
as
a
turning
point
where
were
able
to
get
insights
from
the
Sharks
who
are
stalwarts
of
the
startup
community
on
how
to
think
bigger
and
fuel
the
next
leg
of
the
brand's
growth".
At
the
core
of
Allter's
ethos
is
the
belief
that
babies
and
the
environment
deserve
the
best.
In
fact,
the
brand
was
born
out
of
the
founders'
aim
to
keep
parenting
as
natural
as
possible
for
their
little
bundle
of
joy.
With
a
focus
on
gentle
baby
care
and
a
commitment
to
a
beautiful
planet,
Allter
simplifies
parenting
with
mindfully
curated
baby
care
products,
ensuring
eco-friendly
solutions
without
compromising
on
functionality
and
performance.
Allter's
dedication
to
quality
and
sustainability
has
also
attracted
strategic
investors
like
renowned
actress,
humanitarian,
and
environment
warrior
Dia
Mirza,
who
also
serves
as
its
brand
ambassador,
which
adds
credibility
and
market
appeal
to
the
brand's
vision.
Seeking
Rs
1
crore
for
2.5%
equity,
Surbhi's
devotion
to
promoting
the
use
of
eco-friendly
baby
care
products
bowls
Sharks
over.
Ultimately,
she
strikes
an
outstanding
deal
of
Rs
1
crore
for
4%
equity
with
Aman
Gupta,
Ritesh
Agarwal,
and
Anupam
Mittal.
To
witness
Allter's
journey,
tune
in
to
Shark
Tank
India
3,
only
on
Sony
LIV!
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 13:39 [IST]