Sunflower Web Series Review: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey's Thriller Shows The Worst Of Humanity

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Sunil Grover, Mukul Chadda, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Saloni Khanna Director: Vikas Bahl, Rahul Sengupta

Available On: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Duration: 8 Episodes/ 40 Minutes

Story: The ZEE5 show follows the members of a suburban residential society called Sunflower. Chaos ensues when Raj Kapoor is murdered and police start their investigation by questioning all the residents. Sales manager Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover) is the obvious suspect with evidence stacked against him, but he is not the only one with a motive.

Review: The Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengputa directorial is a dark comedy close to releases like Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakandi and Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, but with too many characters and subplots to follow through. While the murder investigations keeps you engaged with its mystery and comic moments, the subplots include social commentary that comes at personal expense for season one.

While the show begins with the murder of Raj Kapoor, it takes some time to introduce the characters so that the audience can place their bets. While Raj's neighbour, Ahuja (MukulChadda) is the main suspect for the audience, we are also introduced to Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover) who ticks off the right level of instability for a killer.

The writers have taken special care to co-relate the two suspects, while you will end up hating one to the core, another only seems like a victim of circumstance. However, the screenplay often diverts from the main storyline to subplots that waters down the show's otherwise enjoyable plot.

While the murder investigation is at the forefront, the other members of the society have their own set of dramas to unfold. One of which is a building committee that gathers in the society gym every morning, to interview people looking to acquire an apartment. Day after day they reject people because they are either divorced, or are Muslims, or transgender or singles or have creative jobs. Meanwhile, one of their ideal tenants is a murderer roaming free.

As if these subplots were not enough, we are also introduced to a girl from Chandigarh who ran away to become a singer in Mumbai, who seems the most out of place for the entire plot and is forced in at the end leading the show for a season two.

Vikas Bahl, and Rahul Sengupta have taken special efforts in the show with direction. There are several scenes that dictate the darker tone of the show like in episode 1, two constables can be seen drinking tea next to the dead body while discussing ghosts in their hometown.

Sunil Grover plays an unexplainable character Sonu. He seems to be suffering from OCD, is socially awkward but at the same time also comes off as a serial killer at the best. Mukul Chadda, Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni are effortless with their complex characters and in switching emotions in the same scene. Despite a good cast and strong direction, the show lacks the fast pace of a crime thriller or a dark comedy. In an attempt to keep the story going, season one does not wrap up any subplot leading to an unsatisfactory end.

Overall, much like the title Sunflower, the show has many layers to unfold but in the chaos, the main story seems left behind. Hopefully, the makers will pick the pace with season two.