Sunil Grover Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery after experiencing chest pain. The actor is currently admitted to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. The hospital authorities confirmed the same to ABP News.

A source close to Sunil Grover confirmed the publication stating that the actor is recuperating post the surgery and is doing well now. However, the hospital authorities did not give any more details about the former The Kapil Sharma Show star. Sunil was reportedly shooting for his upcoming web series when he started experiencing the pain and underwent the surgery.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover had a fruitful year on the professional front as his performance in the ZEE5 series, Sunflower was well-received by the masses. The Gabbar is Back actor also won the Best Actor for his role in the series at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. In an interview with Filmibeat in June last year, Grover had spoken about the response to his show, Sunflower.

Talking about the response that the dark-comedy series received, Sunil Grover had said, "

The intention has been to entertain people, and people have been appreciating the show and all the hard work that has been put in by everyone." When speaking about how difficult it was for him to play his character, Sunil had said, "When I first read it, it was entertaining but when I actually started preparing for it, I thought there are three-four major emotions and it should look like one person. I had to pay attention, think and figure out a way to make it look like every emotion belonged to Sonu."

Sunil Grover had also spoken about the dark-comedy genre that the show explored and had said, "It's a mix of everything but at the same time, the intention is to keep the thrill going. It's the kind of narrative that I haven't seen before. This is a very fresh narrative, how the story is being told, where it is going and how it is coming back." On the work front, Sunil Grover was also seen in the political series Tandav that had Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub Kritika Kamra and Gauahar Khan in the lead roles.