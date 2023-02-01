Well The Same Media Harassed Him: Netizens Come To Aryan Khan's Defence After Paps Complain Of IGNORING Them

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
25-year-old
son
Aryan
Khan
was
spotted
at
Anurag
Kashyap's
Almost
Pyaar
With
DJ
Mohabbat
screening.
Several
celebrities,
like
Javed
Akhtar,
Shabana
Azmi,
Radhika
Apte,
and
Huma
Qureshi,
among
others,
were
also
present
at
the
screening.
Unlike
other
celebrities,
Aryan
Khan
showed
a
cold
shoulder
to
the
paparazzi
and
walked
straight
towards
his
car.
As
usual,
he
ignored
the
demands
of
photographers
to
pose
for
them.
SRK's
son
is
one
of
the
most
popular
star
kids
and
is
always
in
the
limelight
for
his
non-smiling
face.
A
video
of
Aryan
Khan
has
been
doing
the
rounds
since
Wednesday
morning,
in
which
he
is
seen
ignoring
paparazzi
as
photographers
shout
his
name
and
say
that
why
does
he
ignore
them?
The
young
lad,
however,
does
not
pay
heed
to
them
and
hoops
into
his
car.
The
video
has
grabbed
everyone's
attention,
and
internet
users
have
reacted
to
it
with
harsh
criticism.
Many
called
out
the
soon-to-be
director
saying
he
has
'unnecessary
attitude'
and
labelled
him
arrogant.
Watch
the
video
here.
Social
media
was
divided
over
Aryan
Khan's
ignorant
reaction
toward
photographers.
However,
several
of
them
came
to
his
defence
and
said
it
was
the
same
media
that
had
harassed
him.
One
user
wrote,
"I
think
it's
also
okay
if
he
doesn't
want
to
be
photographed.
We
all
have
our
rights
to
remain
silent,
don't
we?
Just
a
thought," while
another
commented,
"Acha
kiya,oh
kitna
masoom
hai
tumlog
hena,,yaad
hai
drug
case
me
tumlogo
ne
kitna
defame
kiya
usko
ab
bukhto."
Ye
Hasta
Kyun
Nai
Hai?:
Netizens
Wonder
About
Aryan
Khan
As
He
Walks
Into
Ambani's
Bash
With
Mom
Gauri
Another
social
media
user
said,
"He
has
right
attitude.
Media
should
be
treated
like
this
after
what
he
went
through
drugs
allegations."
"Ignore
nahi
royal
ignore
bolte
hai
isko,"
said
another.
One
user's
comment
read,
"Bcoz
u
guys
tarnished
his
image
during
NCB
issue
a
lot."
"Tum
log
humesha
sab
kuch
badha
chada
ke
dikhate
ho
na
is
liye
ignore
karta
hai
wo,"
commented
another
netizen.
One
person
wrote,
"Well
the
same
media
harassed
him
and
passed
judgements
and
stories,
when
he
was
framed
(in
a
drugs-on-cruise
case).
He
has
gone
through
mental
harassment
and
trauma,
until
he
was
proven
innocent.
So
there's
nothing
wrong
if
he
is
ignoring
the
media,
who
doesn't
give
people
privacy
and
is
so
insensitive."
Meanwhile,
Aryan
Khan
will
be
making
his
Bollywood
debut
with
a
web
series
as
a
writer
and
director.
The
project
will
be
produced
under
his
parents
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Gauri
Khan's
production
house
red
chillies
entertainment.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 18:16 [IST]