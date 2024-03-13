Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy: When Late Singer Revealed His Mom’s THIS Ritual Before Every Show

Sidhu
Moosewala
Mother
Pregnancy:
Last
month,
news
surfaced
that
the
parents
of
the
late
Punjabi
singer-rapper
Shubhdeep
Singh
Sidhu,
widely
recognized
as
Sidhu
Moosewala,
are
anticipating
the
arrival
of
a
baby
in
March.
Recent
reports
suggest
that
Charan
Kaur,
the
late
singer's
mother,
was
admitted
to
the
hospital
two
days
ago
for
delivery.
Since
then,
there's
still
no
concrete
update
on
the
same.
Sidhu
Moosewala's
parents
are
currently
in
the
news
and
everyone
is
aware
of
how
close
the
late
singer
was
to
them.
Sidhu
Moosewala's
father
is
aged
sixty,
while
his
mother
is
fifty-eight.
Regrettably,
Sidhu
Moosewala,
their
sole
child,
was
tragically
murdered
in
May
2022.
THROWBACK:
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA'S
MOTHER'S
SPECIAL
RITUAL
However,
today
we're
going
to
talk
about
a
throwback
interview
of
the
singer
where
he
fondly
talked
about
his
mother
and
her
special
ritual
before
every
show
of
his.
The
late
Sidhu
Moose
Wala
shared
an
exceptionally
close
bond
with
his
family,
particularly
his
mother,
Charan
Kaur.
The
beloved
singer
immortalized
their
relationship
in
the
melody
Dear
Mama,
a
heartfelt
tribute
on
his
mother's
birthday.
However,
his
expressions
of
love
for
his
mother
extended
beyond
this
single
incident.
During
a
candid
conversation
with
Sonam
Bajwa,
the
singer
fondly
reminisced
about
the
precious
moments
he
shared
with
his
mom.
Reflecting
on
a
cherished
memory
during
Sonam
Bajwa's
talk
show,
Sidhu
revealed
that
his
mother
used
to
lovingly
comb
his
hair
before
his
every
single
performance.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
It
was
kind
of
a
ritual
od
the
mother-son
duo.
In
those
special
moments,
he
found
solace.
His
mother
viewed
this
act
not
just
as
a
routine
task
but
as
a
sacred
tradition,
embodying
the
Sikh
values
deeply
rooted
in
their
hearts.
For
Sidhu,
having
his
mother
comb
his
hair
and
impart
her
wisdom
was
a
source
of
profound
joy,
highlighting
the
genuine
happiness
he
found
in
those
simple
yet
meaningful
moments.
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA
MOTHER
DELIVERY
UPDATE
While
there
have
been
rumours
about
the
couple
expecting
twin
babies,
Moosewala's
father
recently
took
to
Facebook
and
reacted
to
the
reports
for
the
first
time.
Without
clearly
revealing
anything,
he
requested
fans
to
not
believe
in
the
rumours
and
promised
that
the
family
will
share
the
news
soon.
