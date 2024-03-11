Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy: 58-Yr-Old Charan Kaur Admitted To Hospital; Expecting Twins?

Sidhu
Moosewala
Mother
Pregnancy
Update:
The
parents
of
the
late
Punjabi
musician
Shubhdeep
Singh
Sidhu,
popularly
known
as
Sidhu
Moosewala,
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
arrival
of
a
new
member
in
their
family.
Charan
Kaur,
Sidhu
Moosewala's
mother,
is
currently
expecting
a
child
and
is
expected
to
give
birth
anytime
soon.
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA'S
58-YR-OLD
MOTHER
ADMITTED
TO
HOSPITAL
Sidhu
Moosewala's
father
is
sixty
years
old,
while
his
mother
is
fifty-eight.
Sadly,
Sidhu
Moosewala,
their
only
child,
was
tragically
murdered
in
May
2022.
According
to
reports,
Kaur
is
set
to
deliver
the
baby
soon,
with
the
couple
reportedly
undergoing
in-vitro
fertilization
(IVF)
for
assistance.
Earlier,
specuations
suggested
that
she
might
welcome
the
child
in
March
and
the
latest
update
suggests
that
Charan
Kaur
has
got
admitted
to
hospital
and
is
likely
to
give
birth
to
the
baby
anytime
now.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Since
the
news
broke
earlier
a
few
days
ago,
Moosewala's
fans
and
well-wishers
have
expressed
joy,
eagerly
anticipating
the
return
of
their
beloved
Sidhu.
However,
a
segment
of
social
media
users
has
expressed
concern
over
the
singer's
mother
expecting
a
baby
at
her
age.
However,
another
interesting
update
in
the
matter
is
that
the
late
singer's
mother
might
give
birth
to
twin
babies.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
parents.
WHY
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA'S
PARENTS
OPTED
FOR
ANOTHER
BABY?
After
the
tragic
loss
of
their
only
child,
Sidhu,
his
parents
Balkaur
Singh
and
Charan
Kaur
were
left
alone.
Due
to
this
reason,
Charan
Kaur
reportedly
turned
to
IVF
technology
and
is
set
to
become
a
mother
again.
Consequently,
she
was
staying
at
home
for
the
past
3-4
months.