Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy: 58-Yr-Old Charan Kaur Admitted To Hospital; Expecting Twins?

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy Update: The parents of the late Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new member in their family. Charan Kaur, Sidhu Moosewala's mother, is currently expecting a child and is expected to give birth anytime soon.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S 58-YR-OLD MOTHER ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL

Sidhu Moosewala's father is sixty years old, while his mother is fifty-eight. Sadly, Sidhu Moosewala, their only child, was tragically murdered in May 2022. According to reports, Kaur is set to deliver the baby soon, with the couple reportedly undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for assistance.

Earlier, specuations suggested that she might welcome the child in March and the latest update suggests that Charan Kaur has got admitted to hospital and is likely to give birth to the baby anytime now. Yes, you read that right!

SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S MOTHER EXPECTING TWIN BABIES?

Since the news broke earlier a few days ago, Moosewala's fans and well-wishers have expressed joy, eagerly anticipating the return of their beloved Sidhu. However, a segment of social media users has expressed concern over the singer's mother expecting a baby at her age.

However, another interesting update in the matter is that the late singer's mother might give birth to twin babies. Yes, you read that right! However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the parents.

WHY SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S PARENTS OPTED FOR ANOTHER BABY?

After the tragic loss of their only child, Sidhu, his parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur were left alone. Due to this reason, Charan Kaur reportedly turned to IVF technology and is set to become a mother again. Consequently, she was staying at home for the past 3-4 months.

