Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh’s Special Gesture For His Newborn Baby Will Win Hearts; WATCH

Sidhu Moosewala's Father's Special Gesture For Newborn Baby: It's almost two years since the ace Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala breathed his last. The singing sensation was shot dead in Punjab and while the news left his family and the millions of fans heartbroken, Sidhu Moosewala's parents are making the headlines now for a happy reason. In a recent update, Sidhu Moose Wala's parents Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh have welcomed a baby boy

According to media reports, Charan Kaur (58) and Balkaur Singh (60) became parents for the second time with the help of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The news came to life after Balkaur Singh shared a heartwarming post announcing the arrival of the little one and expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their love and support.

And while the new parents are inundated with immense love and best wishes, Balkaur Singh's special gesture for his newborn son has been winning hearts. In a video going viral on social media, Balkaur Singh was beaming with immense joy as he held his newborn son in his arms for the first time. This isn't all. Singh was also seen giving gudti (the ritual of feeding the newborn with something sweet like honey or milk stating that the person who gives the child gudti passes on his nature qualities to the baby).

Besides, Balkaur Singh also announced the arrival of his son with an adorable picture with the little one and introduced him as Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother. He wrote, "ਸ਼ੁਭਦੀਪ ਨੂੰ ਚਾਹੁਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਰੂਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਸੀਸਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਕਾਲ ਪੁਰਖ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਝੋਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਦਾ ਛੋਟਾ ਵੀਰ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਖਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਸਦਕਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸ਼ੁਭ-ਚਿੰਤਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਥਾਹ ਪਿਆਰ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਹਾਂ। (With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love)".