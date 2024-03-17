Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh’s Special Gesture For His Newborn Baby Will Win Hearts; WATCH

Sidhu
Moosewala's
Father's
Special
Gesture
For
Newborn
Baby:
It's
almost
two
years
since
the
ace
Punjabi
singer
Sidhu
Moosewala
breathed
his
last.
The
singing
sensation
was
shot
dead
in
Punjab
and
while
the
news
left
his
family
and
the
millions
of
fans
heartbroken,
Sidhu
Moosewala's
parents
are
making
the
headlines
now
for
a
happy
reason.
In
a
recent
update,
Sidhu
Moose
Wala's
parents
Charan
Kaur
and
Balkaur
Singh
have
welcomed
a
baby
boy
According
to
media
reports,
Charan
Kaur
(58)
and
Balkaur
Singh
(60)
became
parents
for
the
second
time
with
the
help
of
in-vitro
fertilization
(IVF).
The
news
came
to
life
after
Balkaur
Singh
shared
a
heartwarming
post
announcing
the
arrival
of
the
little
one
and
expressed
his
gratitude
towards
the
fans
for
their
love
and
support.
And
while
the
new
parents
are
inundated
with
immense
love
and
best
wishes,
Balkaur
Singh's
special
gesture
for
his
newborn
son
has
been
winning
hearts.
In
a
video
going
viral
on
social
media,
Balkaur
Singh
was
beaming
with
immense
joy
as
he
held
his
newborn
son
in
his
arms
for
the
first
time.
This
isn't
all.
Singh
was
also
seen
giving
gudti
(the
ritual
of
feeding
the
newborn
with
something
sweet
like
honey
or
milk
stating
that
the
person
who
gives
the
child
gudti
passes
on
his
nature
qualities
to
the
baby).
Besides,
Balkaur
Singh
also
announced
the
arrival
of
his
son
with
an
adorable
picture
with
the
little
one
and
introduced
him
as
Sidhu
Moosewala's
younger
brother.
He
wrote,
"ਸ਼ੁਭਦੀਪ
ਨੂੰ
ਚਾਹੁਣ
ਵਾਲੀਆਂ
ਲੱਖਾਂ
ਕਰੋੜਾਂ
ਰੂਹਾਂ
ਦੀਆਂ
ਅਸੀਸਾਂ
ਨਾਲ
ਅਕਾਲ
ਪੁਰਖ
ਨੇ
ਸਾਡੀ
ਝੋਲੀ
ਵਿੱਚ
ਸ਼ੁਭ
ਦਾ
ਛੋਟਾ
ਵੀਰ
ਪਾਇਆ
ਹੈ।
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ
ਦੀਆਂ
ਬਖਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ
ਸਦਕਾ
ਪਰਿਵਾਰ
ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ
ਹੈ
ਅਤੇ
ਸਾਰੇ
ਸ਼ੁਭ-ਚਿੰਤਕਾਂ
ਦੇ
ਅਥਾਹ
ਪਿਆਰ
ਲਈ
ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ
ਹਾਂ।
(With
the
blessings
of
millions
of
souls
who
love
Shubdeep,
the
Almighty
has
put
Shubh's
younger
brother
in
our
bag.
With
the
blessings
of
Waheguru,
the
family
is
healthy
and
thankful
to
all
the
well-wishers
for
their
immense
love)".
Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 17:01 [IST]